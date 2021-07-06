Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.