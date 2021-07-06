Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 808,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period.

ITM stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

