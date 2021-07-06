Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,869 shares of company stock worth $583,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ADX opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

