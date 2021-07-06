Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,972 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,053% compared to the average volume of 518 put options.

ASTR stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Astra Space has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

