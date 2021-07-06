Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVE in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NVE in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.13. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

