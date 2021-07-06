STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0019 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $45,510.09 and $9.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.93 or 0.06677919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.63 or 0.01504753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00410705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00161671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.00632652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00419606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00335847 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

