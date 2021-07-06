Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.76. 7,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

