SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00134537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00166512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,096.21 or 1.00008451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.07 or 0.00935880 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

