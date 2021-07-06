Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $59.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $67.20 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $230.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 693,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 255,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 388,505 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NOVA traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. 39,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.00.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

