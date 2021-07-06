Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,732 shares of company stock worth $550,975,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Syneos Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Syneos Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Syneos Health by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 849,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

