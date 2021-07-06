T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $204.19

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $204.19 and last traded at $203.63, with a volume of 756860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.