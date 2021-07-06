TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG opened at €27.30 ($32.12) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.04. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €20.98 ($24.68) and a twelve month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.