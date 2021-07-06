Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 28,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,877.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.