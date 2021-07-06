Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.33. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.