Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1,388.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 575,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 537,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

