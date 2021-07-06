Tastemaker Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Tastemaker Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 7th. Tastemaker Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of TMKRU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

