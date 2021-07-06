Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head to Head Analysis

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,272.73% -651.91% -215.28% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 69.38 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.23 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tauriga Sciences and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.