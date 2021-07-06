TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 90,500 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $16,257,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $9,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $6,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

