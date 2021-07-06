TD Asset Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Progress Software worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

