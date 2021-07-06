TD Asset Management Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

