TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $2,707,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 208,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock worth $23,121,710. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.