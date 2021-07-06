TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.