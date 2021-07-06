TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,690 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PTC by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

