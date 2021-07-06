TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Standard Motor Products worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE SMP opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.