TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 110,079 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 110,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.