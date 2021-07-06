Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$29.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.51. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.48 billion and a PE ratio of -62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

