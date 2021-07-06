Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$29.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.51. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.48 billion and a PE ratio of -62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

