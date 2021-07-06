Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $16.33 Average PT from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TGLS stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. 252,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,064. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $943.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

