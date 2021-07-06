Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Up 4%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18. 43,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,193,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,992 shares of company stock worth $10,225,939. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 2.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

