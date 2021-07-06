TENT 24 Hour Volume Hits $207,910.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. TENT has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $207,910.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00333780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00142069 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00187648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001787 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,740,920 coins and its circulating supply is 36,663,828 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.