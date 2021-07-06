Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PlayAGS worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGS. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

AGS stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $358.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

