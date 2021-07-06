Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Primis Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRST. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,684,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $7,870,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

