Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.