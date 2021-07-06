Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $11,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,039,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,707 shares of company stock valued at $31,412,549 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

