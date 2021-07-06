Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 26,257 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,257 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $514.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

