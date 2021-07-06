Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Artesian Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Artesian Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Artesian Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Artesian Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,212 shares of company stock worth $289,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.68.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

