The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 1,037,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.5 days.
Shares of The a2 Milk stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.
The a2 Milk Company Profile
