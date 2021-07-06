The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,297,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 1,037,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.5 days.

Shares of The a2 Milk stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.

The a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

