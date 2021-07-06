The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $76,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Allstate by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after buying an additional 421,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Allstate stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,970. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.53. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.