The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,289 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $47,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,423 shares of company stock worth $13,190,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

