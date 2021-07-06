The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Position Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,720,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500,000 shares during the period. The AZEK makes up about 13.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.18% of The AZEK worth $1,165,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $34,237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Insiders sold a total of 290,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,145. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

