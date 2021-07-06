The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

