The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,357 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. 40,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,437,301. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

