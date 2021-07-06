The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 86,347 shares.The stock last traded at $70.20 and had previously closed at $70.50.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.