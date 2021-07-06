The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 382.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 965,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $280,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,800 shares of company stock valued at $103,109,669 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.73. 11,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,002. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.48 and a 1-year high of $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.64.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

