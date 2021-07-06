The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $322.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.41.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.68. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $144.84 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $6,477,768 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.