The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post sales of $11.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.34 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $49.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $43.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.44. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

