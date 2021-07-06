The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $34.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

STEM stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Stem has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Stem by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

