The Graph 1-Day Volume Tops $201.39 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $201.39 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00057395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00971826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.98 or 0.08797463 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

