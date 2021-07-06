The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 760,661 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,226,000 after acquiring an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

