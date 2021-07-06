The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,447 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.