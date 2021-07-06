The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

